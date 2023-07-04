Home / Education / Competitive Exams / Haryana D.El.Ed 2023 Datesheet for 1st & 2nd year out at bseh.org.in

Haryana D.El.Ed 2023 Datesheet for 1st & 2nd year out at bseh.org.in

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 04, 2023 01:16 PM IST

Haryana D.El.Ed 2023 Datesheet for 1st & 2nd year has been released. Candidates can check the dates through the direct link given below.

Board of School Education Haryana, BSEH has released Haryana D.El.Ed 2023 Date sheet. The timetable has been released for first and second year examination. Candidates can check the timetable through the official site of BSEH at bseh.org.in.

Haryana D.El.Ed 2023 Datesheet for 1st & 2nd year out at bseh.org.in (HT file)
As per the official notice, the date sheet has been released for Theory Paper D.El.Ed 1st Year Fresh & Re-Appear (Admission Year-2020, 2021, 2022) Mercy/Special Chance (Admission Year- 2016-2018, 2017-2019, 2018-2020, 2019-2021) Exam July-2023. The examination will begin on July 21 and will end on August 14, 2023.

The datasheet Theory Paper D.El.Ed 2nd Year Fresh & Re-Appear (Admission Year-2020, 2021) Mercy/Special Chance (Admission Year- 2016-2018, 2017-2019, 2018-2020, 2019-2021) Exam July-2023 is also out and the examination will begin on July 22 and will end on August 16, 2023.

Candidates will be allowed to appear in the examination on production of valid Admit Card with scanned and duly attested photograph. Calculators & Mobile Phones are not permitted in the Examination Hall, if found U.M.C. will be registered. For more related details candidates can check the official site of BSEH.

Haryana D.El.Ed 2023 Datesheet

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams
Wednesday, July 05, 2023
