Haryana Board Exam 2023: BSEH Class 10, 12 exams checklist out at bseh.org.in

Published on Dec 13, 2022 12:01 PM IST

Haryana Board Exam 2023 checklist has been released. School heads can make corrections in Class 10, 12 details till December 22, 2022.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Board of School Education, Haryana has released the Haryana Board Exam 2023 checklist. The Class 10, 12 checklist has been released and is available to candidates on the official site of BSEH at bseh.org. School heads can download it by logging on to the website with ID and password.

As per the official notice, the Board President Dr. V.P Yadav and Secretary Krishna Kumar has informed that the checklist has been uploaded on the website and school heads can download it to make changes in it.

The corrections on the data available on the checklist that includes photo, signature, Aadhaar number and gender can be corrected. The correction window of checklist will be activated on December 13 and will close down on December 22, 2022.

Incase the school wants to make any corrections done in the details of the examinee, the head of the school will have to be present and get the corrections done along with proofs as per the rules. If schools want to make the corrections after the last date, they have visit the Board office till December 30 and make the corrections during the working hours.

