Haryana Class 10, 12 Compartment Exam 2025 admit cards released, strict arrangements in place for exam

The Board of School Education, Haryana, is set to conduct the HBSE secondary and one-day senior secondary compartment exams 2025 from July 4, 2025. The board has already released the admit cards for the examinations on its official website at bseh.org.in. Haryana Class 10, 12 Compartment Exam 2025 hall tickets have been released at bseh.org.in. The direct link to download is given here.

Addressing a joint statement, Board Chairman Prof. Pawan Kumar, Vice Chairman Satish Kumar, and Secretary Dr. Munish Nagpal, informed that a total of 65 examination centers have been established for the examination across the state.

As per the board, the one-day Senior Secondary or Class 12 compartment exam, which is being conducted on July 4, 2025, will be taken by 16, 842 candidates out of which 10,403 are boys and 6,439 are girls.

The secondary or Class 10 compartment exams 2025 will be conducted from July 5 to 14, 2025, wherein a total of 10,794 candidates will appear. Out of these, 6,750 students are boys, and 4,044 girls.

Strict arrangements in place

The board chairman said that the preparations have been completed for the successful conduct of the compartment examination, adding that observers have been appointed for full-time inspection at the examination centres.

Additionally, 27 effective flying squads have also been formed, and Section 163 will remain in force during the examination across all exam centres.

Not just this, photostat shops and coaching centers will also remain closed near buildings up to a radius of 500 meters around all the examination centers set up by the Education Board.

What candidates should carry on exam day

On the day of the exams, candidates must print their colored admit card on A-4 size paper only and paste the same colored photo on the admit card which was uploaded when filling the application form.

The photo pasted on the admit card must be verified by the student's respective school.

Without a valid admit card, students will not be granted entry into the examination center, the board chairman said.

Furthermore, students are required to reach the examination center 30 minutes before the commencement of the examination.

Use of unfair means strictly prohibited

Use of electronic items like mobile, calculator, pager and gadgets etc., as well as other items concerning the use of unfair means is prohibited at the examination centre.

Any student found indulging in unfair means will be liable to strict action as per set rules.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of HBSE