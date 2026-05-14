The Board of School Education, Haryana, will release the HBSE Haryana Board 10th Result 2026 on May 14, 2026. Candidates can have appeared for Class 10 board examination can check the official website of BSEH at bseh.org.in. HBSE Haryana Board 10th Result 2026 Live Updates HBSE Class 10 Result 2026: Haryana Board 10th results declared at bseh.org.in, direct link here (HT file)

The Board organised the press conference to announce the Haryana Board Class 10 results. Along with the results, the pass percentage, toppers and other details was also announced.

Direct link to check HBSE Class 10 Result 2026

HBSE Class 10 Result 2026: How to check To check the Class 10 results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of BSEH at bseh.org.in.

2. Click on HBSE Class 10 Result 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Class 10 board examination commenced on February 26 and ended on March 20, 2026. The examination was held in a single shift- from 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BSEH.