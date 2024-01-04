HBSE Haryana board Class 10th, 12th exams 2024 from February 27, date sheet soon

Board of Secondary Education (BSEH or HBSE) on Thursday announced that Class 10th and 12th final exams 2024 and DElEd re-appear examinations will begin on February 27. Detailed date sheets of these examinations will be issued soon on the website bseh.org.in. HBSE Haryana board Class 10th, 12th exams 2024 from February 27(HT file/for representation)

Addressing a press conference, board Chairman V P Yadav said Secondary or Class 10 regular, open school, re-appear, supplementary, marcy chance, and improvement examinations would take place between February 27 and March 26, 2024.

For Senior Secondary or Class 12, these exams will begin on February 27 and continue till April 2, 2024, Yadav said.

For DElEd candidates, re-appear exams will take place between February 27 and March 21, he added.

The chairman further informed that all these examinations will be conducted in single shifts, from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm.

This time, there will be 25 per cent objective-type questions in the Haryana board Class 10 and 12 final examinations, in which each question will be of one mark. He said answer sheets will be digitally marked, improving accuracy.

Informing change in the paper pattern of Haryana board examinations, Yadav said 96 per cent of questions will be similar in all four codes of the question papers and four per cent of the questions will be different.

The order of questions will be different in all codes, he added.

For further details, students are advised to visit the official website of the board.