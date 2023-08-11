Home / Education / Board Exams / HBSE Haryana class 12 compartment results declared at bseh.org.in

HBSE Haryana class 12 compartment results declared at bseh.org.in

ByHT Education Desk
Aug 11, 2023 06:35 PM IST

Haryana Board releases Class 12 compartment results for 2023 on official website bseh.org.in.

The Class 12 compartment results for 2023 have been released by the Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE). Students can access the official website, bseh.org.in, to view the 2023 Haryana 12th comaprtment result.Haryana 12th compartment result 2023.

HBSE Haryana class 12 compartment results declared at bseh.org.in
HBSE Haryana class 12 compartment results declared at bseh.org.in

Direct link to check the result

Students can check the Haryana Board Class 12th compartment results 2023 using roll number, name or registration number. The examination was conducted on July 26 across the state.

HBSE Haryana class 12 compartment results 2023: Know how to check

Visit the HBSE result official website at bseh.org.in

Click on the Haryana Board Class 12 compartment result 2023 link.

Key in your roll number or registration number

Enter the captcha code and click the ‘Search result’ link.

Haryana board 12th compartment result 2023 will be displayed.

Download and take print for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, August 12, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out