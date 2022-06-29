HP Board 10th Result 2022: HPBOSE Matric Result declared

Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education has announced HP Board 10th Result 2022 on June 29, 2022. The HPBOSE Matric Result was declared at 11 am. The Class 10 result will be available to appeared candidates on the official site of HPBOSE on hpbose.org. HPBOSE Class 10 Result 2022 Live Updates

The press conference to announce Class 10 results will begin at 11 am and then the result will be declared. Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education President Dr. Suresh Kumar Soni will hold a press conference in the board office today. It is expected that toppers names, pass percentage and other details will be announced.

The Board conducted Class 10 board exams in the state from March 26 to April 13, 2022 in the state. The examination was conducted in offline mode. More than 1 lakh students have appeared for Class 10 board exams in the state this year. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of HPBOSE.