ICSE and ISC Semester 1 results to be declared on Feb 7, here's how to check

ICSE and ISC Semester 1 results: Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Friday announced that that ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) 2021-22 Semester 1 results will be declared on Monday, February 7.

In a notification issued on its official website the board said that the ICSE and ISC results will be declared at 10am on Monday on the career portal of the Council on the website of the council and through SMS.

Candidates can check their results on the official website of CISCE at cisce.org

Here's how to check ICSE and ISC Semester 1 results 2021-22:

Visit CISCE website at cisce.org

Click on the link for Semester 1 results 2021-22

Select ICSE or ISC as applicable

Enter your Unique id, Index number and Captcha code (as in image)

The instructions to view results are provided on the results web page.

Class 10 and Class 12 students who appeared for the Semester I examinations can alternatively check the results on their mobile phones through SMS. Students can type ICSE/ISC <Unique ID> in the ‘New Message Box’ and send the message to the number – 09248082883 to receive Semester I examination Results 2021-22 through SMS.

According to the official notice, the Council will not issue any hard copies of the Semester I examination results. However, the results will be made available to the schools in the form of Online Transcripts and Result Tabulation.

Students can apply for rechecking of Semester I examination results directly on the official website at www.cisce.org. Rechecking charges are Rs. 1000 per paper for ICSE and Rs.1000 per subject for ISC students. The Heads of Schools can also submit a rechecking application through the CAREERS portal.

The Council will open the online module for requesting rechecking of result for 3 days. Students can submit online request for rechecking of the Semester I examination results from 10 am on February 07 to 10am on February 10, 2022.

How schools can Check ICSE, ISC Semester I Results 2021-22

The schools can follow the given steps and access the results:

1. Visit the Council website - www.cisce.org

2. Login to the CAREERS portal using Principal's Login Credentials

3. Click on the ‘Semester 1 Examination System’

4. Select ICSE or ISC on the Menu Bar

5. Click on ‘Reports’

6. Links for downloading the ICSE Semester 1 Tabulation Register/ ISC Semester 1 Tabulation

7. Register and ICSE Semester 1 Online Transcript / ISC Semester 1 Online Transcript will be available

8. Download and print the documents

The ICSE Semester I exam for class 10 students was held from November 29 to December 16, 2021. The ISC Semester I exam for class 12 students was held from November 22 to December 20, 2021. Students and affiliated schools are requested to keep checking the official website for more exam-related updates.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON