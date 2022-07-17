ICSE Class 10th Result 2022: 4 students top exam with 99.80% marks

Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations has announced ICSE Class 10th Result 2022. Candidates who have appeared for Class 10 board examination can check CISCE 10th Result on the official site of CISCE on cisce.org.

Hargun Kaur Matharu, Anika Gupta, Pushkar Tripathi and Kanishka Mittal has topped the examination with 99.80 percent this year. Out of the 4 toppers, 3 are girls and one is boy.

This year the overall pass percentage is 99.97%. Girls have done better than boys with pass percentage of 99.98 percent and boys pass percentage is 99.97 percent. ICSE Class 10th Result 2022 Live

Candidates can also check their results through CAREERS portal of the CISCE, on the website and through SMS. To get ICSE Results 2022 on your Mobile SMS ICSE to 09248082883.

The ICSE Class 10 exams started on April 25 and ISC Class 12 exams started on April 26, 2022. The ICSE or class 10th examinations concluded on May 23. Around 1 lakh students have appeared for the examination this year.

As per the statement issued by the Board earlier, the overall results comprising of pass certificate awarded or pass certificate not awarded/ eligible for compartment examination will only be declared after completion of the semester 2 examination.