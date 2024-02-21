ICSE English Language Paper 2024 was balanced and Easy, says students

The ICSE (class 10 exam) began with English language on Wednesday. In Lucknow, the students of City Montessori School Kanpur Road campus felt that the question paper was quite a balanced one. ICSE English exam receives positive feedback from Lucknow students

“Questions tested our comprehension skills,” said Reet Miglani and Adya Mishra both students of CMS Kanpur road branch. They felt the paper was quite balanced with good composition topics.

Anurudh and Aarna were happy with the grammar questions. Rohi Sachan, Samriddhi Upadhyay and Manoneet Bajpai both students from same school said that hopefully, the paper gave a good start to their board examinations.

Their teacher said that it seemed students were pleased with variety of questions in the grammar part. She said the composition questions allowed them to express their views in a more cohesive manner. Overall, the students seemed quite happy and satisfied with the paper.

Gauri Goel, class 10 student of La Martiniere Girls College said, “The question paper was easy. There was no issue with the question paper.” Mohini Mishra, a student from the same school said, “I’m very satisfied with how my first ever board paper went. Throughout the exam, I felt confident in my answers and was able to express my thoughts and ideas clearly in essay, letter, email and notice.”

Zaina Baqri, another student from La Martiniere Girls College said, “The exam went really well. I’m happy with how I performed. The paper was really nice, it was easy to understand and there weren’t any questions on which someone could get stuck on. Overall it was a really good paper.”

Samriddhi Mishra, a student of St Joseph College said, “The question paper was much easier than what I had expected. A normal question paper with practised questions made the fear of board exams higher.” Siddharth Kumar Singh, another student from the same school said, “This year question paper was much easier than the previous year. Completing the passage with correct form of verb was a little difficult rest all topics were easy.”

Himanshu Sharma, a student of St Joseph College said, “The paper was unexpectedly easier than ever.” Arpita Agarwal, another student said, “It was a great test of students' potential. It was easy for not only the toppers but for all students.”

Photo caption: Students of La Martineire Girls College discussing their ICSE English language paper in Lucknow on Wednesday