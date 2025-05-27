ICSE, ISC re-checking result 2025 announced on CISCE website, how to download

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) has announced re-checking results of the ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) final examinations, 2025. Students can check ICSE, ISC re-checking results 2025 on the council's website, cisce.org. The direct link is given below. ICSE, ISC re-checking result 2025 announced on the CISCE website(Screenshot of result page)

To check ICSE and ISC re-checking results, students need to use their unique IDs and index numbers.

ICSE, ISC re-checking result 2025: Direct link

How to check CISCE re-checking result

Go to the council's website, cisce.org. On the login window, select the exam name (ICSE or ISC), enter your unique ID, index number and the captcha. Submit to check the result.

Also read: JAC 10th result 2025 out live updates

The recheck module was on April 30, 2025, and was available till May 4, 2025.

CISCE allowed ICSE and ISC board exam students to apply for re-checking of their results using the link given on the official website. To do this, they had to log in to the website using the registered email address and password. Those who did not have an account had to create one using the register now option.

Schools too had the option to apply for re-checking of results through the careers' portal.

Candidates who are not satisfied with the recheck results will can apply for re-evaluation of their answer sheets.

Request for re-evaluation can be submitted between May 28 and May 30, 2025.

Candidates who wish to improve their marks in the same year of the examination can take the improvement examination in a maximum of two subjects. The improvement examination is scheduled for July 2025.