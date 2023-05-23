JAC Board 12th Result 2023: Jharkhand Higher Secondary Science results out, direct link here

Jharkhand Academic Council has declared JAC Board 12th Result 2023 for Science stream. Candidates who have appeared for Jharkhand Class 12 board examination for Science stream can check the results through the official site of JAC at jac.jharkhand.gov.in. The result link will also be available on jacresults.com. JAC 10th, 12th Result 2023 Live Updates JAC Board 12th Result 2023: Jharkhand Higher Secondary results out, direct link here(Biplov Bhuyan/HT file)

The Board has released Class 12 results for Science stream. The direct link to check Jharkhand Higher Secondary results for Science stream is given below.

JAC Board 12th Result 2023: How to check

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

· Visit the official site of JAC at jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

· Click on JAC Class 12th Result 2023 Science stream link available on the home page.

· Enter the login details and click on submit.

· Your result will be displayed on the screen.

· Check the result and download the page.

· Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This year around 8 lakh candidates have registered themselves for Class 10, 12 board examination. The Class 12 board examination was conducted from March 14 to April 5, 2023 at various examination centres across the state. For more related details candidates can check the official site of JAC.