Live

JAC Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2022 Live: Science Results soon

  • JAC Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2022 Live: JAC 12th Science result 2022 will be announced soon at jacresults.com
JAC Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2022 Live: Science Results at jacresults.com
JAC Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2022 Live: Science Results at jacresults.com(Arvind Yadav/HT photo)
Updated on Jun 21, 2022 01:41 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk
JAC Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2022 Live: Jharkhand Academic Council, or JAC, will announce the JAC 10th result 2022 and JAC 12th Science result 2022  on July 21. Jharkhand Board Result 2022 will be available on the board's official website, jac.jharkhand.gov.in, and jacresults.com.

Direct link to check JAC Intermediate or class 12th result on HT Portal.

Around 8 lakh candidates have registered themselves for Class 10, 12 board exams in the state this year.

The Jharkhand Board class 12 examination was held from March 24 and concluded on April 25, 2022. 

Jharkhand Class 12 Result 2021 was declared on July 30, 2022 last year. The total pass percentage for the Science stream was 86.89%. 76590 students passed the exam out of a total of 88145 candidates.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jun 21, 2022 01:36 PM IST

    JAC Science Result 2022: How to check 

    Visit the official website at https://www.jacresults.com/

    On the home page, click on the JAC class 12th science result link

    Key in your credentials and login

    Click on the submit

    Your result will be displayed on the screen

    Check and keep the hard copy for future use.

  • Jun 21, 2022 01:33 PM IST

    JAC 12th Result 2022: No update on Arts and Commerce result

    There has been no update on the JAC 12th Result for the Arts and Commerce streams. They are, however, expected to be released in few days.

  • Jun 21, 2022 01:21 PM IST

    JAC Science Result 2022: Websites to check

    hindustantimes.com

    jac.jharkhand.gov.in

    jac.nic.in

    jacresults.com and

    jharresults.nic.in

  • Jun 21, 2022 01:10 PM IST

    Jharkhand Class 12 Result: How to check result at HT Portal

    Go to the board exam section of the Hindustan Times website – hindustantimes.com/education/board-exams

    Select Jharkhand board Intermediate Science result 2022

    Enter the required information

    Your result will be displayed on screen.

  • Jun 21, 2022 01:07 PM IST

    Jharkhand 12th Result 2022: Result will be available on HT Portal

    Jharkhand Class 12th Science results will be released on the Hindustan Times (HT) webpage - hindustantimes.com.

  • Jun 21, 2022 12:44 PM IST

    JAC Intermediate Result 2022: Result at 2: 30 pm

    JAC President Anil Mahto confirmed to HT Digital that results for both the Class 12 Science stream and the Class 10 will be released at 2:30 PM.

  • Jun 21, 2022 12:34 PM IST

    JAC Intermediate Science Result: Last year exam result was announced on July 30

    In 2021, the Jharkhand Class 12 Result was announced on July 30, 2022. The overall pass percentage of Science stream was 86.89 percent. Out of 88145 number of students, 76590 students passed the examination.

  • Jun 21, 2022 12:31 PM IST

    JAC Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2022: List of websites to check

     jac.jharkhand.gov.in

     jacresults.com.

  • Jun 21, 2022 12:25 PM IST

    JAC 12th Science Result 2022: Matric result today

    Jharkhand Academic Council, or JAC, will announce the JAC 10th result 2022 and JAC 12th Science result 2022 on July 21.

Tuesday, June 21, 2022
