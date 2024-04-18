JAC likely to release 12th Board Results 2024 within April, steps to download results and other important details here
JAC is expected to release the results of Class 12 board exams within April. Check how to check scores when released and other details.
The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is expected to soon release the Class 12 board results 2024 on its official websites jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jharresults.nic.in. Once released, students can check the scores by visiting the websites.
According to sources, the 12th board results are expected to be out within April, although an official confirmation is still awaited. To check the results, students will need to enter details such as their roll codes and roll numbers on the websites mentioned above.
Steps to check JAC 12th board results:
- Visit the official website jac.jharkhand.gov.in or jacresults.com.
- Open the Class 12th board result link.
- Enter your credentials and log in.
- Check your result.
- Download your results and keep a printout for further need.
In case students find the above-mentioned websites inaccessible after the result announcement, they can use the HT Portal to view their JAC 10th and 12th marks.
Notably, the Board exams were from February 6th to 26th, 2024. Close to 4 lakh students appeared for the Class 12 Board exams. The exams were conducted in the afternoon shift from 2 PM to 5:20 PM.
The JAC is expected to release the results of the Class 12 science stream first, followed by Arts and Commerce.
Worth mentioning here, that students will need to secure a minimum of 33% in the overall percentage.
