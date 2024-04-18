 JAC likely to release 12th Board Results 2024 within April, steps to download results and other important details here - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

JAC likely to release 12th Board Results 2024 within April, steps to download results and other important details here

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 18, 2024 03:35 PM IST

JAC is expected to release the results of Class 12 board exams within April. Check how to check scores when released and other details.

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is expected to soon release the Class 12 board results 2024 on its official websites jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jharresults.nic.in. Once released, students can check the scores by visiting the websites.

JAC 12th Results 2024: Results expected soon on jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jharresults.nic.in. Check steps to download results when released. (HT File)(Sushil Kumar)
JAC 12th Results 2024: Results expected soon on jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jharresults.nic.in. Check steps to download results when released. (HT File)(Sushil Kumar)

According to sources, the 12th board results are expected to be out within April, although an official confirmation is still awaited. To check the results, students will need to enter details such as their roll codes and roll numbers on the websites mentioned above.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Also read: PSEB 10th Result 2024: Aditi tops Punjab Board Class 10 exam, scores 650/650

Steps to check JAC 12th board results:

  • Visit the official website jac.jharkhand.gov.in or jacresults.com.
  • Open the Class 12th board result link.
  • Enter your credentials and log in.
  • Check your result.
  • Download your results and keep a printout for further need.

Also read: PSEB 10th Result 2024: 97.24 % pass Punjab Board Class 10 exam, details inside

In case students find the above-mentioned websites inaccessible after the result announcement, they can use the HT Portal to view their JAC 10th and 12th marks.

Notably, the Board exams were from February 6th to 26th, 2024. Close to 4 lakh students appeared for the Class 12 Board exams. The exams were conducted in the afternoon shift from 2 PM to 5:20 PM.

The JAC is expected to release the results of the Class 12 science stream first, followed by Arts and Commerce.

Worth mentioning here, that students will need to secure a minimum of 33% in the overall percentage.

Also read: SSC JE 2024: Last date to apply for 968 Junior Engineer vacancies on ssc.gov.in

Are you a cricket buff? Participate in the HT Cricket Quiz daily and stand a chance to win an iPhone 15 & Boat Smartwatch. Click here to participate now.

Get latest news on Education , AP Inter Results Live along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
News / Education / Board Exams / JAC likely to release 12th Board Results 2024 within April, steps to download results and other important details here
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On