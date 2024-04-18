 PSEB 10th Result 2024: 97.24 % pass Punjab Board Class 10 exam, details inside - Hindustan Times
PSEB 10th Result 2024: 97.24 % pass Punjab Board Class 10 exam, details inside

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Apr 18, 2024 01:21 PM IST

PSEB 10th Result 2024 has been declared. Check the pass percentage and other details here.

PSEB 10th Result 2024 Live: Punjab School Education Board has announced PSEB 10th Result 2024 on April 18, 2024. Students can check the Punjab Board Class 10 results on the official website of PSEB at pseb.ac.in on April 19, 2024. Students can also check results on indiaresults.nic.in.

Details regarding the pass percentage, toppers, gender-wise pass percentage, and other information were shared at the press conference, along with the declaration of the PSEB Matric results.(HT file)
Details regarding the pass percentage, toppers, gender-wise pass percentage, and other information were shared at the press conference, along with the declaration of the PSEB Matric results.

The Punjab School Education Board officials held a press conference to announce the PSEB 10th results. Details regarding the pass percentage, toppers, gender-wise pass percentage, and other information were shared at the press conference, along with the declaration of the PSEB Matric results.

PSEB 10th Result 2024 LIVE Updates

The pass percentage of the PSEB 10th examination as announced by the officials is 97.24 percent. The pass percentage of boys is 96.47 percent and the pass percentage of girls is 98.11 percent. Pass percentage of transgender students is 90.91 percent.

Around 3 lakh students appeared for the PSEB class 10th examination this year which was conducted from February 13 to March 5, 2024. It was conducted across the state in a single shift on all days—from 11 a.m. to 2.15 p.m.

Here's how to check PSEB Class 10th Result:

Visit the official website of PSEB at pseb.ac.in.

Find the link to check Punjab Board 10th Result 2024 on the homepage and click it

A new page appears

Furnish the required details and submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for future purposes

Follow LIVE updates here: PSEB 10th Result 2024

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Exam and College Guide
