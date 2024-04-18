PSEB 10th Result 2024: Aditi tops Punjab Board Class 10 exam, scores 650/650

PSEB 10th Result 2024 Live: Punjab School Education Board has announced PSEB 10th Result 2024 on April 18, 2024. Students who have attempted the exam can check the Punjab Board Class 10 results on the official website of PSEB at pseb.ac.in on April 19, 2024. Students can also check results on indiaresults.nic.in. Around 3 lakh students appeared for the PSEB class 10th examination this year which was conducted from February 13 to March 5, 2024. (PTI Photo)

The Punjab School Education Board officials held a press conference to announce the PSEB 10th results. Details regarding the pass percentage, toppers, gender-wise pass percentage, and other information were shared at the press conference, along with the declaration of the PSEB Matric results.

The pass percentage of the PSEB 10th examination as announced by the officials is 97.24 percent. The pass percentage of boys is 96.47 percent and the pass percentage of girls is 98.11 percent. The pass percentage of transgender students is 90.91 percent.

Candidate Aditi from Ludhiana secured 650 marks out of 650 and topped the examination. Elisha Sharma from Ludhiana stood second with 645/650 marks. Karmanpreet Kaur of Amber Public Senior Secondary School in Amritsar is the third rank holder, who scored 645/650 marks.

Around 3 lakh students appeared for the PSEB class 10th examination this year which was conducted from February 13 to March 5, 2024. It was conducted across the state in a single shift on all days—from 11 a.m. to 2.15 p.m.

Here's how to check PSEB Class 10th Result:

Visit the official website at pseb.ac.in.

Look out for the link to Punjab Board 10th Result 2024 on the homepage and click it

A new page appears on the screen

Furnish the required details and submit

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Check the result and download the page

Keep a hard copy of the same for future purposes

