Jharkhand Class 10 Admit Card 2021 released, here’s how to download(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
Jharkhand Board Class 10 Admit Card 2021 released, here’s how to download

Jharkhand Board Class 10 Admit Card 2021 has been released. Candidates can download the admit card through the official site of JAC on jac.jharkhand.gov.in.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 30, 2021 09:53 AM IST

Jharkhand Academic Council, JAC has released Jharkhand Board Class 10 Admit Card 2021. The admit card for secondary examination is available on the official site of JAC on jac.jharkhand.gov.in. The Class 10 examination will be conducted from May 4 to May 21, 2021.

The examination will be conducted in morning shift- from 9.45 am to 1 pm. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card by following these simple steps given below.

Direct link to download admit card

Jharkhand Board Class 10 Admit Card 2021: How to download

• Visit the official site of JAC on jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

• Click on Jharkhand Board Class 10 Admit Card 2021 link available on the home page.

• Enter your login details and click on submit.

• Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the admit card and download it.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Like every year, this year too around 7 lakh candidates will appear for the board examination in the state. As per the model question papers for class-10, uploaded on the JAC website, written examinations of all the subjects, excluding science, will be of 90 marks. Another 10 marks will be of internal assessment to be given by schools.

The written examinations for science subjects will be of 80 marks, while 10 marks will be of practical and 10 marks of internal assessment.


