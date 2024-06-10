JKBOSE 10th Result 2024 Live: Where to check Jammu and Kashmir JK board Class 10 result

JKBOSE 10th Result 2024 Live Updates: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education's (JKBOSE) Class 10th result is awaited. The board officials previously mentioned that the JKBOSE 10th result 2024 is likely to be announced this week. Once declared, the students can check the JK board Class 10 result on jkbose.nic.in. Students can download the marks sheets using roll number and registration number. ...Read More

JKBOSE 10th Result 2024: How to check JK board Class 10 results

Go to the official website, jkbose.nic.in.

Go to the results page and open the JKBOSE 10th Result 2024 link.

Enter your roll number, registration number and log in.

Check the Jammu and Kashmir board Class 10 result.

This year, the JKBOSE Class 10th final exam was held from March 11 to April 4 in the soft zone and from April 4 to May 9, 2024 in the hard zone. The papers were held in single shifts from 11 am onwards.

Previously, the board announced the Class 12 final exam results.

To pass the JK board Class 10 exam, candidates must score at least 33 percent in each subject and overall. Follow this live blog for JKBOSE Class 10th result updates.