JKBOSE 10th Result 2024 Live: Where to check Jammu and Kashmir JK board Class 10 result
JKBOSE 10th Result 2024 Live Updates: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education's (JKBOSE) Class 10th result is awaited. The board officials previously mentioned that the JKBOSE 10th result 2024 is likely to be announced this week. Once declared, the students can check the JK board Class 10 result on jkbose.nic.in. Students can download the marks sheets using roll number and registration number. ...Read More
JKBOSE 10th Result 2024: How to check JK board Class 10 results
- Go to the official website, jkbose.nic.in.
- Go to the results page and open the JKBOSE 10th Result 2024 link.
- Enter your roll number, registration number and log in.
- Check the Jammu and Kashmir board Class 10 result.
This year, the JKBOSE Class 10th final exam was held from March 11 to April 4 in the soft zone and from April 4 to May 9, 2024 in the hard zone. The papers were held in single shifts from 11 am onwards.
Previously, the board announced the Class 12 final exam results.
To pass the JK board Class 10 exam, candidates must score at least 33 percent in each subject and overall. Follow this live blog for JKBOSE Class 10th result updates.
JKBOSE 10th Result 2024 Live Updates: What are the login credentials required to check the Class 10 result
JKBOSE 10th Result 2024 Live Updates: To check the Jammu and Kashmir board Class 10 result, the students must login to the board's website using these details-
- Roll number of the board examination.
- Registration number.
JKBOSE 10th Result 2024 Live Updates: Where to check JK Class 10 result?
JKBOSE 10th Result 2024 Live Updates: The JK 10th result will be shared with students on jkbose.nic.in. They can check their marks by using the link given on the ‘result’ page of the website.
JKBOSE 10th Result 2024 Live Updates: When is Jammu and Kashmir Class 10 result expected
JKBOSE 10th Result 2024 Live Updates: A confirmation regarding the exact date and time for the Jammu and Kashmir Class 10 board result is awaited. JKBOSE officials had previously mentioned that the result is likely to be declared in the second week of June.