JKBOSE 12th Result 2023 released at jkbose.nic.in, here's direct link

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 09, 2023 08:22 PM IST

Jammu and Kashmir Board class 12th results released at jkbose.nic.in.

Jammu and Kashmir Board has released the J and K Board 12th result 2023 for the annual exams on June 9. Candidates who took the examination can check the results on the official website at jkbose.nic.in. Candidates can check their class 12th results through their roll number and registration number.

Direct link to check JKBOSE 12th result 

JKBOSE 12th result 2023: Know how to check

Visit the official website at jkbose.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the “Result of Higher Secondary Part II (Class 12th) Session Annual Regular 2023”

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Click on “View Result of Higher Secondary Part II (Class 12th) Session Annual Regular 2023”

Key in your login details

Check results and take the print for future reference.

jkbose jkbose result class 12 results board exam result board exams + 4 more
