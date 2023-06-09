JKBOSE 12th Result 2023 released at jkbose.nic.in, here's direct link
Jun 09, 2023 08:22 PM IST
Jammu and Kashmir Board class 12th results released at jkbose.nic.in.
Jammu and Kashmir Board has released the J and K Board 12th result 2023 for the annual exams on June 9. Candidates who took the examination can check the results on the official website at jkbose.nic.in. Candidates can check their class 12th results through their roll number and registration number.
Direct link to check JKBOSE 12th result
JKBOSE 12th result 2023: Know how to check
Visit the official website at jkbose.nic.in.
On the homepage, click on the “Result of Higher Secondary Part II (Class 12th) Session Annual Regular 2023”
A new page will be displayed on the screen
Click on “View Result of Higher Secondary Part II (Class 12th) Session Annual Regular 2023”
Key in your login details
Check results and take the print for future reference.
