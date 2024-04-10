Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board has declared Karnataka PUC Result 2024 on April 10, 2024. Candidates can check the KSEAB PUC 2 results on the official website of Karnataka Results at karresults.nic.in after 11 am onwards. The results for all streams- Science, Commerce and Arts have been announced. Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2024 Live Updates Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2024: KSEAB PUC 2 results declared, here’s how to check

The Karnataka 12th results were announced at a press conference conducted by the Board officials. The pass percentage, toppers' names of all streams, district-wise toppers, compartment examination dates, etc., were declared at the press conference.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Around 7 lakh students have appeared for Karnataka Class 12 board examination this year. All those candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results by following the steps given below.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2024: How to check

Visit the official website of Karnataka Results at karresults.nic.in.

Click on Karnataka PUC 2 Result 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details.

Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Karnataka 12th examination was conducted from March 1 to March 22, 2024, at various exam centres across the state. The examination commenced with Kannada and Arabic papers and concluded with Hindi paper. Karnataka PUC 2 examination was held in single shift on all days- from 10.15 am to 1.30 pm. For more related details candidates can check the official website of KSEAB.