 Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2024: KSEAB PUC 2 results declared, here's how to check
Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2024: KSEAB PUC 2 results declared, here’s how to check

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 10, 2024 10:34 AM IST

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2024 has been announced. The steps to check scores is given here.

Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board has declared Karnataka PUC Result 2024 on April 10, 2024. Candidates can check the KSEAB PUC 2 results on the official website of Karnataka Results at karresults.nic.in after 11 am onwards. The results for all streams- Science, Commerce and Arts have been announced. Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2024 Live Updates

The Karnataka 12th results were announced at a press conference conducted by the Board officials. The pass percentage, toppers' names of all streams, district-wise toppers, compartment examination dates, etc., were declared at the press conference.

Around 7 lakh students have appeared for Karnataka Class 12 board examination this year. All those candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results by following the steps given below.

Direct link to check Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2024

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2024: How to check

  • Visit the official website of Karnataka Results at karresults.nic.in.
  • Click on Karnataka PUC 2 Result 2024 link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details.
  • Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Karnataka 12th examination was conducted from March 1 to March 22, 2024, at various exam centres across the state. The examination commenced with Kannada and Arabic papers and concluded with Hindi paper. Karnataka PUC 2 examination was held in single shift on all days- from 10.15 am to 1.30 pm. For more related details candidates can check the official website of KSEAB.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Exam and College Guide
News / Education / Board Exams / Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2024: KSEAB PUC 2 results declared, here’s how to check
