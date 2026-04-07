The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board has not yet announced the Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2026 date and time. The Board will announce the KSEAB PUC results date and time before the results are announced. Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026 LIVE Updates Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026: KSEAB PUC 2 results date and time awaited, here's how to check when announced (PTI file photo)

Candidates who have appeared for the Class 12 board examination can check the results on the official website of KSEAB at kseab.karnataka.gov.in. The results can also be checked on the official link karresults.nic.in.

The Board will announce the results of all streams- Science, Commerce and Arts together.

To announce the results, the Board will conduct a press conference. The press conference is expected to be held at the Board office. Along with the results, the pass percentage, how to check, and other details will also be shared.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026: How to check To check the results, all appeared candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of KSEAB at kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

2. Click on the Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Class 12 first exam commenced on February 28 and March 17, 2026. The exam was held in a single shift, from 10 am to 1 pm. The Class 12 board exam started with Kannada and Arabic papers and concluded with Music, Electronics and other papers.

In 2025, the Karnataka PUC 2nd result was announced on April 8. The overall pass percentage was 73.45%. Arts stream pass percentage was 53.29%, Commerce stream was 76.07% and Science stream pass percentage was 82.54%. For more related details candidates can check the official website of KSEAB.