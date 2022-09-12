Home / Education / Board Exams / Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2022: How to check on karresults.nic.in

Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2022: How to check on karresults.nic.in

board exams
Published on Sep 12, 2022 11:01 AM IST

Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2022 have been declared. Candidates can follow the simple steps to check the results.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Karnataka Pre-University Examination Board has declared Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2022 on September 12, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their 12th supplementary results through the official site of Karresults on karresults.nic.in.

Direct link to check Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2022

Candidates who want to check the results can follow these simple steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of Karresults on karresults.nic.in.
  • The result link will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result link and enter the login details.
  • Once done, click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The supplementary results was conducted in August 2022 across the state at various exam centres. Candidates who want to check for more related details can check the official site of Karresults.

board exam result
