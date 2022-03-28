Karnataka board class 10 SSLC exam begins; hijab not allowed in halls
More than eight lakh students are appearing for the SSLC or class 10 final examinations of the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) that began on Monday even as state primary and secondary education minister BC Nagesh made it clear that wearing of hijab (headscarf) would not be allowed in the halls.
The exams will end on April 11 and over 8.76 lakh students are expected to appear in over 40,000 halls in 3,440 centres across the state.
The exam will be taking place between 10.30 am and 1.45 pm. Students will be given 15 minutes extra-time for reading the question paper.
According to reports, several students wearing hijab were allowed to enter the premises of exam centres, but made to remove it before entering the halls.
"After the high court order, we have not allowed that (hijab). We have given clarification that they (students with hijab) can come into the campus wearing the hijab but they cannot put it on in the classroom. The same condition will apply during the exams," Nagesh had said on Sunday. He added that there would not be re-examination for those who skip the papers. Nagesh also said lawyers of the Supreme Court have argued for hijab before a full bench of the high court, after which the verdict was delivered.
Also Read | Uniforms must for SSLC exams: Karnataka govt amid hijab row
The petitioners had challenged the government notification which banned the usage of any cloth that could disturb peace, harmony and public order, and contended that wearing the hijab was a fundamental right, the minister said. He added that the petitioners had also questioned the powers given to the college development committee but the HC dismissed them. It held that those who want to attend college have to abide by the uniform dress code, he said, adding that the rule must be strictly followed.
In Hubballi, chief minister Basavaraj Bommai appealed to the students to write the exam without fear. He said the department of education and the department of home have made arrangements for the smooth conduct of the exams.
Students must carry their admit cards that were released recently. The Karnataka board said students are expected to reach the halls ahead of the start of the exams. To enter the exam hall, students will need their Karnataka SSLC 2022 admit card and the school photo identity card.
Students can download the Karnataka SSLC admit cards from the board website, sslc.karnataka.gov.in. The KSEEB has released exam day instructions and Covid SOPs that students need to follow on the exam days.
-
Whatsapp status on Pak gets Karnataka woman arrested, this is what she wrote
A 25-year-old woman was arrested in Karnataka's Bagalkot district on Monday for allegedly posting a Whatsapp status that wished Pakistan on its Republic Day, according to the superintendent of police. According to authorities, she wrote in Urdu on her WhatsApp status on March 23, Pakistan's Republic Day, “Allah Har Mulk me Ittihaad…Aman...Sukoon…Ata Farma Maula." Which translates to "May God bless every nation with peace, unity, and harmony." Police claimed her post could have led to communal disharmony. She was later released on bail.
-
Crude bombs recovered near football ground in Bengal's Birbhum
Crude bombs were recovered by the police in a plastic bag near a football ground in Sikandar village of West Bengal's Birbhum district on Sunday. A bomb squad team of the Central Investigation Department (CID) to defuse these bombs
-
Sacked doctor makes hoax bomb call to hospital in Gurugram
The doctor allegedly made the call at around 12.15 pm on Thursday, but police said no bomb was found in a search at the hospital.
-
Sanjay Raut says SC order on Param Bir Singh cases ‘effort to offer solace…’
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that the Maharashtra Police is the “most impartial” force in the country. He added that it is unfortunate a “big conspiracy” is being framed against the western state. “The people of Maharashtra are taking note of it,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.
-
Adityanath elected leader of BJP legislature party, to take oath as CM tomorrow
Addressing the MLAs, Yogi Adityanath said he wants to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party’s central observers Amit Shah and Raghubar Das that after getting absolute majority under the PM's leadership, he was elected the BJP legislature party leader.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics