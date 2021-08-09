Karnataka KSEEB SSLC Result 2021 declared, check marks at sslc.karnataka.gov.in
- Karnataka Board KSEEB SSLC Result 2021 declared, check class 10th marks at sslc.karnataka.gov.in.
The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has declared the SSLC result on Monday, August 9. 99.9% students have passed the exams.
Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their results on the official website at sslc.karnataka.gov.in as soon as it is uploaded.
The board exam was conducted in a new manner this year. This year, instead of traditional papers, students were asked to answer questions in the MCQ style. The exam took place over two days, on July 19 and 22, and lasted for only two hours.
This year nearly 8 lakh candidates have been registered for the Karnataka Board SSLC examination.
How to check Karnataka Board KSEEB SSLC result
Visit the official website of the Karnataka Board at karresults.nic.in
On the homepage click on the SSLC result 2021
Key in your credentials and submit
Check your result
Keep the copy of the same future reference
The results were announced by Minister BC Nagesh.