Karnataka PUC II exams cancelled, SSLC exams in third week of July

S Suresh Kumar, Karnataka's minister of primary and secondary education, on Friday said that the state government has decided to hold exams for 10th grade students in the third week of July.

He added that examinations for second year Pre-University College (PUC) stands cancelled and these students will be graded based on their performance in their previous year.

"This year, SSLC Examination will be held and the question paper will contain only multiple choice questions," according to a statement from the minister's office.

Kumar, while addressing the media, said that the department has come up with a model in which all six subjects will be squeezed into just two papers.

The first paper would include mathematics, science and social science and each topic will have a maximum of 40 Mark's that takes the total to 120.

The same grading would be used for all three language papers, the minister added.

He said that the exam is being conducted to help children choose a stream for their further studies in either science, commerce and arts streams.

“Conducting examinations in the usual elaborative manner during these troubled times poses a lot of risk for the student community. Their lives are most precious for us and their health assumes paramount importance. However since we don’t have previous assessment models for these students, it is inevitable for us to somehow evaluate their performance and hence a most simple solution has been formulated,” according to the statement.

The two papers, to be held on two different days with at least 3 days gap in between, will have optical mark readers, and it will have multiple choice answers. Kumar said that model question papers will be released shortly.

The decision comes in the wake of the prevailing covid-19 pandemic crisis in Karnataka, which is among the worst impacted regions in the country.

The exams for SSLC (Secondary School Leaving Certificate) will be held in the third week of July and grading for PUC students will be announced by the last week of June.

The minister said that the government is doubling the number of examination centres from 3000 to 6000 this time to ensure proper safety precautions are taken for the same.

“Only 12 students per room would be accommodated and only one student per desk. At least a six feet distance will be maintained between each student,” the minister said.

All students will be provided N 95 masks and all teachers will be vaccinated; the minister added.

The minister also said that the primary and secondary education are now deliberating on how they can innovate to bring in periodical review practices like CBSE and ICSE.