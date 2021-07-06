Home / Education / Board Exams / Karnataka PUC II Result 2021: Regular, repeater students to be promoted
Karnataka PUC II Result 2021: Regular, repeater students to be promoted

Karnataka PUC II Result 2021 to be released for all students promoted without exams. The state government has promoted regular, repeater students.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 06, 2021 12:49 PM IST

Karnataka government has decided to promote all the candidates- regular and repeaters and release Karnataka PUC II Result 2021. The Karnataka Pre University College II examination was cancelled by the state government due to the rise in COVID19 cases across the country in June 2021.

Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar while speaking to the media persons said that the decision has been taken because the casualties of COVID-19 were increasing during the second wave and it was decided by the department to cancel the II PUC exams.

The regular or fresher II PUC students will be promoted to the next class by considering 45 percent of their Class 10 Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) marks, 45 percent of the I PUC marks, and 10 percent basis of academic performance of II PU. On the other hand, the private candidates will have to appear for the examination whenever the exam is conducted by the Board in the state.

Moreover, the repeaters who have enrolled themselves for the exam will be promoted by allotting minimum passing marks along with 5 percent grace marks.


