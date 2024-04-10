 Karnataka PUC II Result 2024: Check Science stream toppers of KSEAB PUC 2 exam - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Karnataka PUC II Result 2024: Check Science stream toppers of KSEAB PUC 2 exam

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 10, 2024 11:44 AM IST

Karnataka PUC II Result 2024 has been announced. Check Science stream toppers list here.

Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board has declared the Karnataka PUC II Result 2024 today, April 10, 2024. The result link is available for candidates to check on the official website of Karnataka Results at karresults.nic.in.

Karnataka PUC II Result 2024: Check Science stream toppers of KSEAB PUC 2 exam (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
Karnataka PUC II Result 2024: Check Science stream toppers of KSEAB PUC 2 exam (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

The KSEAB PUC 2 results were announced at the press conference. The names of the toppers of all streams, pass percentage, district topper, and other information were also shared.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

A total of 277837 students appeared for the Karnataka PUC 2 examination in the Science stream, out of which 249927 students passed. The overall pass percentage of Science stream is 89.96%.

Direct link to check Karnataka PUC II Result 2024

Karnataka PUC II Result 2024: Check 3 toppers of Science Stream here

  • Rank 1: A Vidyalakhsmi: 598 marks
  • Rank 2: K H Urvish Prashanth, Vybhavi Acharya, Janhavi Tumkur Gururaj and Gunasagar D: 597 marks
  • Rank 3- Fathima Imran, V S Sreemann Narayan, Gouri Sanjeev Suryavanshi, Abhijay M S and Hari Priya R: 596 marks

This year a total of 6,98,378 candidates were eligible for the Karnataka PUC 2 examination out of which 6,81,079 candidates appeared. 5,52,690 candidates have passed the examination and the overall pass percentage is 81.15 per cent. The overall girls pass percentage is 84.87% and boys pass percentage is 76.98%.

Among the districts of Karnataka, Dakshina Kannada has topped with 97.37 pass percentage, followed by Udupi with 96.80%, Vijayapura with 94.89%, Uttara Kannada with 92.51% and Kodagu with 92.13%.

KSEAB Class 12 examination across the state was conducted from March 1 to March 22, 2024. The evaluation process was conducted till March 25, 2024. The examination was conducted in single shift- from 10.15 am to 1.30 pm on all exam days. For more related details candidates can check the official website of KSEAB.

Are you a cricket buff? Participate in the HT Cricket Quiz daily and stand a chance to win an iPhone 15 & Boat Smartwatch. Click here to participate now.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
News / Education / Board Exams / Karnataka PUC II Result 2024: Check Science stream toppers of KSEAB PUC 2 exam
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On