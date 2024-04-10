Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board has declared the Karnataka PUC II Result 2024 today, April 10, 2024. The result link is available for candidates to check on the official website of Karnataka Results at karresults.nic.in. Karnataka PUC II Result 2024: Check Science stream toppers of KSEAB PUC 2 exam (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

The KSEAB PUC 2 results were announced at the press conference. The names of the toppers of all streams, pass percentage, district topper, and other information were also shared.

A total of 277837 students appeared for the Karnataka PUC 2 examination in the Science stream, out of which 249927 students passed. The overall pass percentage of Science stream is 89.96%.

Karnataka PUC II Result 2024: Check 3 toppers of Science Stream here

Rank 1: A Vidyalakhsmi: 598 marks

Rank 2: K H Urvish Prashanth, Vybhavi Acharya, Janhavi Tumkur Gururaj and Gunasagar D: 597 marks

Rank 3- Fathima Imran, V S Sreemann Narayan, Gouri Sanjeev Suryavanshi, Abhijay M S and Hari Priya R: 596 marks

This year a total of 6,98,378 candidates were eligible for the Karnataka PUC 2 examination out of which 6,81,079 candidates appeared. 5,52,690 candidates have passed the examination and the overall pass percentage is 81.15 per cent. The overall girls pass percentage is 84.87% and boys pass percentage is 76.98%.

Among the districts of Karnataka, Dakshina Kannada has topped with 97.37 pass percentage, followed by Udupi with 96.80%, Vijayapura with 94.89%, Uttara Kannada with 92.51% and Kodagu with 92.13%.

KSEAB Class 12 examination across the state was conducted from March 1 to March 22, 2024. The evaluation process was conducted till March 25, 2024. The examination was conducted in single shift- from 10.15 am to 1.30 pm on all exam days. For more related details candidates can check the official website of KSEAB.