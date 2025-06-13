Karnataka SSLC 2 result 2025 declared, check details here

Karnataka SSLC 2 Result 2025: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has announced the SSLC or Class 10 exam 2 result 2025. Students can check their results online on the official website, karresults.nic.in. The direct link is given below. Karnataka SSLC 2 result 2025 live updates Karnataka SSLC 2 result 2025 out,(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Here is the direct link to check the result

A total of 87,330 students have passed the 2025 exam-2, KSEAB said in an official statement.

This year, the Karnataka SSLC exam 2 was held from May 26 to June 2, 2025. The exam started with the first language paper and ended with Elements of Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electronics Engineering, Programming in ANSI 'C' and Economics papers. All exams were held in single shifts, from 10 am to 1.15 pm.

How to check Karnataka SSLC 2 result 2025

1. Go to the official website at karresults.nic.in.

2. On the home page, click on the link to check the KSEAB 10th SSLC Exam 2 Results 2025.

3. Enter your login credentials and submit.

4. Check and download your result displayed on the screen.

5. Keep a printout of the results for future reference.