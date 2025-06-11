Edit Profile
Wednesday, June 11, 2025
    Karnataka SSLC 2 Result 2025 News Live: How, where to check KSEAB 10th supply results when out

    By HT Education Desk
    Published on: June 11, 2025 4:50 PM IST

    Karnataka SSLC 2 Result 2025 News Live:KSEAB 10th suppl results will be out on karresults.nic.in. Follow the blog for latest updates. 

    Karnataka SSLC 2 Result 2025 News Live: How to check 10th supply result when out
    Karnataka SSLC 2 Result 2025 News Live: How to check 10th supply result when out

    Karnataka SSLC 2 Result 2025 News Live: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board has yet to announce the Karnataka SSLC 2 Result 2025. Before the announcement of KSEAB 10th supply results, the board will share the date and time of declaration. Candidates who have appeared for the Karnataka Class 10 supplementary exam can check the results when out on the official website of Karnataka Results at karresults.nic.in....Read More

    This year, the Karnataka SSLC exam 2 was held from May 26 to June 2, 2025. The Class 10 exam 2 began with first language paper and concluded with Elements of Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electronics Engineering, Programming in ANSI 'C' and Economics. The exam was held in single shift - from 10 am to 1.15 pm.

    Those candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 supplementary exam can follow the steps given below to check results.

    1. Visit the official website at karresults.nic.in.

    2. On the home page, click on the link to download the KSEAB 10th SSLC Exam 2 Results 2025.

    3. Enter your credentials to log in and submit.

    4. Check your result displayed on the screen.

    5. Download and keep a printout of the results for future reference.

    Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, how to check and more.

