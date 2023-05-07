Karnataka SSLC Result 2023 Date & Time: KSEEB 10th results releasing tomorrow at karresults.nic.in

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board today announced the date and time for Karnataka SSLC results. The results for the Karnataka SSLC Result 2023 will be announced on May 8 after 10 am. Candidates can check the results on the official website at sslc.karnataka.gov.in. For updates follow Karnataka SSLC 2023 live updates. Karnataka SSLC Result 2023 Date & Time: KSEEB 10th results releasing tomorrow

The Karnataka SSLC or Class 10 board examination was conducted from March 31 to April 15, 2023, at various exam centres across the state. The answer key was released on April 17, 2023. The evaluation process of Karnataka SSLC answer sheets commenced on April 21, 2023, onwards. Over 8 lakh candidates have appeared for the examination this year.

Karnataka SSLC result 2023: How to check the result

Visit the official site of Karnataka Results at karresults.nic.in.

Click on Karnataka SSLC Result 2023 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details.

Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.