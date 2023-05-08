Home / Education / Board Exams / Karnataka SSLC Result 2023 Declared: How to check KSEEB Class 10th results

Karnataka SSLC Result 2023 Declared: How to check KSEEB Class 10th results

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
May 08, 2023 11:02 AM IST

Karnataka SSLC Result 2023 has been declared. Candidates can check KSEEB Class 10th results by following the steps given below.

Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board has declared Karnataka SSLC Result 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 board examination can check the KSEEB Class 10th results through the official site of Karnataka Results at karresults.nic.in. Karnataka SSLC Result 2023 Live Updates

Karnataka SSLC Result 2023 Declared: How to check KSEEB Class 10th results
Karnataka SSLC Result 2023 Declared: How to check KSEEB Class 10th results

Direct link to check

Karnataka SSLC Result 2023 Declared: How to check KSEEB Class 10th results

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of Karnataka Results at karresults.nic.in.
  • Click on Karnataka SSLC Result 2023 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the required details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Karnataka SSLC or Class 10 board examination was conducted from March 31 to April 15, 2023, at various exam centres across the state. The answer key was released on April 17, 2023. The evaluation process of Karnataka SSLC answer sheets commenced on April 21, 2023, onwards. Over 8 lakh candidates have appeared for the examination this year. For more related details candidates can check the official site of KSEAB.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
karnataka sslc board exam result
karnataka sslc board exam result
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 08, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out