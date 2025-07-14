Kerala +2 SAY result 2025 news: Where to check results when announced

The Directorate of General Education, Kerala, will announce the Kerala Plus Two or Class 12 Save A Year (SAY) exam results on its official websites. When declared, candidates who have appeared for the Kerala +2 SAY exam can check their results at dhsekerala.gov.in and on the Kerala results website, keralaresults.nic.in. Kerala +2 SAY result 2025 news: Where to check results when out(RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

As per various media reports, Kerala Plus Two SAY results 2025 will be announced soon. However, there is no official confirmation about the result date and/or time yet.

The Kerala SAY or improvement examination started on June 23 and ended on June 26, 2025. The papers were held in two shifts- first shift from 9.30 am to 12.15 pm and the second shift from 2 pm to 4.45 pm. Fifteen minutes of cool-off time were allotted to candidates.

Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2025: How to check results when announced

After the official announcement, candidates can check their Kerala Plus Two results by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website, keralaresults.nic.in.

2. Open the Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. Enter your login details.

4. Click on submit, and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result.

To pass the Kerala Plus Two SAY examination, candidates need to secure at least 30 per cent marks in each paper and 30 per cent in aggregate. Candidates are advised to visit the official websites for updates about their results.