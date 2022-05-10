Kerala SSLC results on June 10 and Kerala DHSE Plus 2 results on June 20

Kerala Board of Public Examination has decided Kerala SSLC results and Kerala DHSE Plus 2 results date. The Kerala Class 10 results will be announced by the Board on June 10 and Kerala Class 12 results will be declared on June 20, 2022. The results can be checked by all the appeared candidates on the official site of Kerala Results on keralaresults.nic.in.

State education minister V Sivankutty's office have confirmed the Kerala SSLC result and Kerala DHSE result dates. The Kerala SSLC exam was conducted from March 31 to April 29, 2022 while the Kerala DHSE examination was conducted from March 30 to April 22, 2022 in the state at various exam centers across the country.

The IT practical exams were conducted from March 10 to March 19, 2022, while plus two practical exams were conducted from February 21 to March 15, 2022 in the state.

The results for Class 10 and Class 12 can be checked by all appeared candidates on these websites- keralaresults.nic.in, keralapareekshabhavan.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.nic.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in. To check the results candidates will need registration number and date of birth. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of Kerala Board of Public Examination.