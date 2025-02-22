Menu Explore
Latur girl fights off tears, takes Maharashtra SSC exam after father’s death

PTI | , Latur
Feb 22, 2025 08:28 PM IST

The Class 10 student's father, who had been battling an illness, passed away on Thursday evening. His funeral was scheduled at their Bhada village for Friday.

Even as her father’s funeral pyre burned, Disha Nagnath Ubale wrote her Marathi paper in the SSC exam, refusing to be overwhelmed by her loss.

Disha, a student of Zilla Parishad Girls’ School in Bhada, said she was unsure if she would appear for her Secondary School Certificate (SSC) paper on Friday. (Representative Image)( Praful Gangurde)
Disha, a student of Zilla Parishad Girls’ School in Bhada, said she was unsure if she would appear for her Secondary School Certificate (SSC) paper on Friday. (Representative Image)( Praful Gangurde)

The Class 10 student's father, who had been battling an illness, passed away on Thursday evening. His funeral was scheduled at their Bhada village for Friday.

Disha, a student of Zilla Parishad Girls’ School in Bhada, said she was unsure if she would appear for her Secondary School Certificate (SSC) paper on Friday. That’s when her teacher Shivaling Nagapure stepped in.

Nagapure said he reached out to Sudhakar Telang, chairman of the Latur Divisional Board, who spoke with Disha and encouraged her not to give up.

Showing immense courage, the 16-year-old girl wiped off her tears, bid farewell to her father and headed to the exam centre at Azim High School in Ausa on Friday for her Marathi paper. Disha's family includes her grandmother, mother, and younger brother.

While she wrote her paper in Ausa, her father’s last rites were performed, said Premnath Lature, a resident of Bhada village.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Exam and College Guide
