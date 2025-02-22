KEAM 2025 registration begins at cee.kerala.gov.in, here's direct link to apply

Commissioner of Entrance Examinations, CEE, Kerala, has invited applications from interested candidates for the Kerala Engineering/Architecture/Pharmacy/ Medical & Medical Allied Courses ( KEAM 2025) on its official website. Candidates who would like to apply for KEAM 2025 can visit the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in. (HT file)

Candidates who would like to apply for KEAM 2025 can visit the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in. Interested candidates can submit their applications by 5 pm on March 10, 2025.

“Candidates should upload SSLC or equivalent certificate, recent Photo (taken within six months), Signature, proof of Date of Birth and Nativity along with the Online application within the above date. The other eligibility certificates and documents can be uploaded up to 15.03.2025, 5.00 PM. Candidates should submit only one application for any of the courses or all of the courses,” mentioned the official notification.

Regarding admissions:

Candidates seeking admission to any of the Medical & Medical Allied courses should compulsorily appear and qualify in the National Eligibilitycum-Entrance Test-Under Graduate (NEET-UG) 2025

The Commissioner For Entrance Examinations will conduct the Entrance Examinations for admission to Engineering and Pharmacy Courses only.

Candidates seeking admission to B.Arch. course should compulsorily appear for and qualify in the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) conducted by the Council of Architecture (CoA) on or before 30.06.2025

Exam date:

KEAM 2025 is scheduled to be conducted between April 22, 2025, and April 30, 2025.

