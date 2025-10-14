Maharashtra 10th Board Exam 2026 Dates Out: MSBHSE Class 10 exams begin from February 20 | Check key dates

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, Pune has announced the dates of SSC or Class 10 board examinations 2026. The date sheet is available on the official website of MSBHSE at mahahsscboard.in. Maharashtra 10th Board Exam 2026 Dates Out: MSBHSE SSC or Class 10 exams will begin from February 20, 2026. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)

As per the official notice, the SSC examinations will begin from February 20, 2026 and end on March 18, 2026.

Additionally, the practical examination and internal assessments will be carried out from February 2 to 18, 2026.

The board said it will announce the date-wise examination schedule separately on its official website in due course.

It may be mentioned here that the examination form-filling process for Class 10 commenced on September 15 and concluded on October 6, 2025.

In 2025, the Maharashtra SSC exam was held from February 21 to March 17, 2025. The results were announced on May 13, 2025. The overall pass percentage has been recorded at 93.04 per cent. The pass percentage of girls was 96.14 per cent and boys was 92.31 per cent.

Konkan division topped with 98.82 per cent, while Nagpur was the lowest performing division with 90.78 per cent.

For more details, students, parents and guardians are advised to visit the official website of MSBHSE.