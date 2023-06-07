Home / Education / Board Exams / Maharashtra Board Supplementary Exam 2023 for SSC, HSC dates out, timetable here

Maharashtra Board Supplementary Exam 2023 for SSC, HSC dates out, timetable here

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 07, 2023 03:43 PM IST

Maharashtra Board Supplementary Exam 2023 for SSC, HSC dates has been released. Candidates can check the timetable below.

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, MSBSHSE has released Maharashtra Board Supplementary Exam 2023 for SSC, HSC dates. The SSC and HSC time table can be checked by candidates on the official site of MSBSHSE at mahahsscboard.in.

Maharashtra Board Supplementary Exam 2023 for SSC, HSC dates out, timetable here(HT file)
Maharashtra Board Supplementary Exam 2023 for SSC, HSC dates out, timetable here(HT file)

The supplementary examination for both Class 10 and Class 12 will be conducted in July- August 2023. The Class 10 supply exam will begin on July 18 and will end on August 1, 2023. The exam will be conducted in two shifts- first shift from 11 am to 2 pm and second shift from 3 pm to 5 pm.

The Class 12 or HSC supply examination will be conducted from July 18 to August 10, 2023. Same as SSC, Class 12 exams will also be conducted in two shifts- first shift from 11 am to 2 pm and second shift from 3 pm to 5 pm.

Direct link to download Maharashtra Board Supplementary Exam 2023 for SSC

Direct link to download Maharashtra Board Supplementary Exam 2023 for HSC 

Maharashtra Board Supplementary Exam 2023: How to download

To download the Maharashtra Board Supplementary Exam 2023 datesheet, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of MSBSHSE at mahahsscboard.in.
  • Click on Maharashtra Board Supplementary Exam 2023 for SSC, HSC timetable link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates can check the dates.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
board exams
board exams
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 07, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out