Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, MSBSHSE has released Maharashtra Board Supplementary Exam 2023 for SSC, HSC dates. The SSC and HSC time table can be checked by candidates on the official site of MSBSHSE at mahahsscboard.in. Maharashtra Board Supplementary Exam 2023 for SSC, HSC dates out, timetable here(HT file)

The supplementary examination for both Class 10 and Class 12 will be conducted in July- August 2023. The Class 10 supply exam will begin on July 18 and will end on August 1, 2023. The exam will be conducted in two shifts- first shift from 11 am to 2 pm and second shift from 3 pm to 5 pm.

The Class 12 or HSC supply examination will be conducted from July 18 to August 10, 2023. Same as SSC, Class 12 exams will also be conducted in two shifts- first shift from 11 am to 2 pm and second shift from 3 pm to 5 pm.

Maharashtra Board Supplementary Exam 2023: How to download

To download the Maharashtra Board Supplementary Exam 2023 datesheet, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of MSBSHSE at mahahsscboard.in.

Click on Maharashtra Board Supplementary Exam 2023 for SSC, HSC timetable link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates can check the dates.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.