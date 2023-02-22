Maharashtra HSC 2023: Answer printed in English paper, board promises action

Maharashtra HSC Exam 2023: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has accepted that a part of the model answer was printed in place of a question in the HSC or Class 12 English paper held on February 21, according to a PTI report.

An official of the board said it was a “printing error” and necessary action will be taken “in the students' interest”, the report stated.

According to the report, in such a situation, marks assigned to that question are awarded to all students.

Class 12 or HSC final exams in Maharashtra started on February 21. This year, over 14 lakh students have registered for the exam, being conducted at 3,195 centres across Maharashtra.

Through a notification on mahahsc.in, the Maharashtra board has informed that a meeting to discuss the printing error issue was scheduled for February 21 but it couldn't take place due to teachers’ protest.

“On February 21, three errors were found in the English paper of Class 12 students. A meeting of the board members will be held and decision will be taken related to the errors,” it said.

Speaking to HT, Anuradha Oak, secretary of the state board said, “I have come to know about the error. A joint meeting of the Board of Studies in English and chief moderators of all divisions was to take place today, but they couldn’t meet. Once the experts meet, the board will come to know about the issue exactly and will take a decision accordingly. However, I assure that no injustice will be done to students and they should not worry about it.”

Many students, confused, did not answer the question and parents have demanded that full marks should be given to all.

(With inputs from PTI, HT correspondent)