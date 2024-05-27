Maharashtra SSC result 2024: MSBSHSE 10th results released on mahresult.nic.in, direct link to download marks here

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) announced the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or Class 10th final exam result today. Students who have appeared for the examination can check their results can visit the official website at mahresult.nic.in. The results can also be checked from other websites such as msbshse.co.in and sscresult.mkcl.org. Maharashtra SSC result 2024 live updates Maharashtra SSC result 2024: MSBSHSE Class 10 results out, direct link here

To check the results, students should enter their roll number and mother's first name.

The MSBSHSE officials announced the results at a press conference. Along with the results, other details such as pass percentage, gender-wise pass percentage were also shared.

This year Class 10 board examination commenced on March 1 and concluded on March 26, 2024. The examination was conducted in two shifts- first shift from 11 am to 2 pm for some papers and 11 am to 1 pm for others and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm

Steps to check Maharashtra SSC scores 2024:

· Go to the official website at mahresult.nic.in.

· On the homepage, click on the Maharashtra Class 10/SSC result link.

· Enter your details in the space provided and submit.

· Check your scores displayed on the screen.

· Download and keep a print out for future need.