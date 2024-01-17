Five handy tips every candidate should know to avoid anxiety during exam preparation

It is quite natural a phenomenon for any student sitting for an important examination to feel a bit anxious and nervous during the final days of preparation before the exams. It only shows the candidate’s willingness to do well and succeed in the business at hand. Five handy tips to keep your calm while doing your final revisions.(Pexels )

However, while it is absolutely normal to feel a little stressed with the approach of exams-- whatever its kind -- for the conscientious student; an overdose of such stress and nervousness may be detrimental to success itself thereby leading to the defeat of the purpose in sight.

Dr Ritwik Sharma, a medical officer from the Narayana Hospital in Guwahati, said, “Most young individuals who are preparing for examinations often tend to get tensed despite completing their syllabus. While anxiety is a natural phenomenon, it tends to instill a negative thought process.”

If you too are sitting for an exam soon and worrying about the outcome, here are a few tips recommended by experts to keep your mind and emotions under control to maintain your calm before the exams.

Avoid last-minute preparation

It is common knowledge that regular studies yield high dividends at the end of the day. It is advisable, under the circumstances, not to keep postponing any preparation till the last minute. Prof Gayatree Goswamee, a former HOD of Education at Gauhati University, said “The final days are meant only for revision and not for learning any new lesson. Such a practice is sure to boost the level of your confidence and keep your anxiety at bay to lead eventually to a wholesome performance as desired.”

Remain positive

Whatever the level of your preparation do not let any negative thoughts interfere with your confidence. Rely on your past achievements to guide you to your avowed goal and concentrate on whatever you already know and are confident about. “Try to wind up all your lessons at least a week before the final date. Once you have done this do not think of what you have not studied or what you could have done anymore. Just go ahead with a positive mindset,” prescribes Prof Goswami.

Avoid discussion with friends

It is of course a healthy practice to discuss and solve problems with friends and peers. But there is a time for that. It should be done well in advance and certainly not at the eleventh hour of preparation. Discussing matters with peers during the last days of preparation might only lead to confusion and subsequent anxiety. Similarly, never compare the status of your preparation with the expanse and extent of the preparation of others. Unfortunately, there could be people of insidious intent disguised as friends who could deliberately mislead you by bragging about the scale and vastness of their preparation only to harm you.

Avoid thinking about the result

It is understandable that as students you will naturally be worried about your results. However such worries should be relegated to the background during the final preparation and should not be encouraged to be a deterrent factor jeopardizing your preparation. Dr Gautam Sarma, former HOD of English at Cotton University, “All one needs to do is to be loyal to your duties and proceed with a sincerity of approach and integrity of purpose. It is not for you to worry about the results.”

Maintain a healthy lifestyle

It is absolutely necessary to maintain a healthy lifestyle during the last stages of your preparation. Dr Ritwik Sharma said, “It is often seen that students cut down on their sleeping hours and meals out of anxiety during their final preparation not realising the adverse effects of such sacrificial tendencies. It is important to both rest and eat well during preparation.”

All the same, it is imperative to include both physical and mental exercises in the daily routine. While physical exercise could mean such activities as walking, swimming, cycling, or playing games mental exercises might include healthy practices like listening to music, solving brain teasers, etc.