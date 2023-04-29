Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education will announce MP Board Result 2023 in due course of time. The result date and time have not been announced by the board yet. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the results on the list of websites given below. MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023: Websites to check MPBSE Class 10, 12 results

MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023: List of websites

www.mpresults.nic.in

mpbse.mponline.gov.in

www.mpbse.nic.in

Apart from the official websites, the results can also be checked by candidates on the mobile apps given below. Students will have to download the mobile applications from Google Play store to check their scores.

MPBSE MOBILE App

MP Mobile App.

MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023: How to check

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of MPBSE.

Click on MP Board Result 2023 Class 10 or Class 12 link available on the home page.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Every year around 18 lakh candidates appear for Class 10, 12 exams in the state. The Class 10 board exams in the state were conducted from March 1 to March 27, 2023. The examination duration was for 3 hours which will begin at 9 am and conclude at 12 noon. The Class 12 board examination started on March 2 and ended on April 1, 2023. The exam duration was for 3 hours.