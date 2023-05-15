Home / Education / Board Exams / MP Board 5th Result 2023: Know how to check MPBSE results at rskmp.in

MP Board 5th Result 2023: Know how to check MPBSE results at rskmp.in

ByHT Education Desk
May 15, 2023 12:46 PM IST

Students can check the MP Board class 5th results at rskmp.in.

Madhya Pradesh Class 5th board exam results have been announced by the MP School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar. Candidates can check the results through the official website at rskmp.in. In addition to the MP class 5th results Board has also released the class 8th results. MP Board Result 2023 Live.

A total of 4,87,418 boys passed the class 5th exam. The Boys Pass percentage is 80.34%. A total of 4,83,283 girls passed the examination. The girl's pass percentage is 84.32%. Girls perform better than boys in MP Board class 5th and 8th examinations.

This year the overall pass percentage for the class 5th is 82.27% and for class 8th the overall pass rate is 76.09%.

MP Board class 5th results direct link

MPBSE Class 5th Results 2023: Steps to check

Visit the official websites at rskmp.in

Click on the result link given on the website

Enter your credentials such as roll number and date of birth

View and download the result for future reference

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
