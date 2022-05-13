Home / Education / Board Exams / MP Board class 8th and 5th Result 2022 releasing at rskmp.in at 3pm
MP Board class 8th and 5th Result 2022 releasing at rskmp.in at 3pm

  • Madhya Pradesh Principal Secretary, School education Rashmi Arun Shami will declare the MP Board results for classes 5th and 8th.
MP Board class 8th Result 2022 releasing at rskmp.in, how to check &amp; link(PTI file)
Updated on May 13, 2022 02:55 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

The Madhya Pradesh government will release the MP Board Class 8th Result 2022 at 3 p.m. on May 13, 2022. Candidates who took the test can view their results at rskmp.in. Candidates can get their results by entering their overall ID on the State Education Center Portal.

Madhya Pradesh Principal Secretary, School education Rashmi Arun Shami will declare the  MP Board results for classes 5 and 8 board exams. The press conference will be live telecasted on Rajya Shiksha Kendra's official YouTube channel.

This year, around 8.26 lakh candidates took the Class 5 test and 7.56 lakh candidates took the Class 8 exams and are awaiting their results.

MP Class 8th result: Know how to check

Visit the official website at www.rskmp.in

On the homepage, look for the result link

Key in your credentials and log in

Your result will be displayed on the screen check

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

