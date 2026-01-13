MPBSE releases revised date sheet for MP board Class 10, 12 final exams, see changes here

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has released a revised date sheet for 2026 board exams at mpbse.nic.in.

As per the date sheet, there will be no changes in the annual DPSE examination, and the board has made partial modifications to the dates of Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations.

For High School or Class 10, the Hindi paper will be held on March 6 instead of February 11.

For Higher Secondary or Class 12, Urdu and Marathi examinations will be held on March 6. Previously, these exams were scheduled for February 9.

The Hindi paper of Class 12 will now be held on March 7 instead of February 7.

Papers will be held from 9 am to 12 pm on all exam days. All candidates have been instructed to reach the exam centres by 8:30 am. No candidate will be allowed to enter after 8:45 am.

Answer sheets will be distributed at 8:50 am and question papers will be distributed at 8:55 am.

Practical examinations of both classes will be held at exam centres between February 10 and March 10.

