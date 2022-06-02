PSEB Punjab Board 8th Result 2022 Live: Punjab Board Class 8 result declared 

Punjab School Education Board has declared Punjab PSEB 8th Result 2022 on June 2, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for Class 8 result can check the result on the official site of PSEB on pseb.ac.in. The direct link to check the Punjab Class 8 result is still not available on the official website.

This year a total of 307942 candidates have registered for the examination out of which 302558 candidates have passed the examination. Only 697 students have not passed Class 8 board examination this year. The overall pass percentage is 98.25 percent. Girls have outshined boys this year with a pass percentage of 98.70 percent, whereas pass percentage of boys is 97.86 percent.

The examination for Class 8 was conducted from April 7 to April 22, 2022 in the state at various exam centres. Candidates can check toppers name, pass percentage and other latest developments below.