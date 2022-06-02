PSEB Punjab Board 8th Result 2022 Live: Punjab Board Class 8 result declared
Punjab School Education Board has declared Punjab PSEB 8th Result 2022 on June 2, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for Class 8 result can check the result on the official site of PSEB on pseb.ac.in. The direct link to check the Punjab Class 8 result is still not available on the official website.
This year a total of 307942 candidates have registered for the examination out of which 302558 candidates have passed the examination. Only 697 students have not passed Class 8 board examination this year. The overall pass percentage is 98.25 percent. Girls have outshined boys this year with a pass percentage of 98.70 percent, whereas pass percentage of boys is 97.86 percent.
The examination for Class 8 was conducted from April 7 to April 22, 2022 in the state at various exam centres. Candidates can check toppers name, pass percentage and other latest developments below.
Follow all the updates here:
Jun 02, 2022 08:04 PM IST
Punjab Board Class 8 Result 2022: Girls outshine boys
This year girls have outshined boys. The overall pass percentage of girls is 98.70 percent and boys pass percentage is 97.86 percent.
Jun 02, 2022 07:54 PM IST
PSEB Class 8 Result 2022: 697 students failed
This year 697 students have failed in the PSEB Class 8 board examination. A total of 307942 candidates have registered for the examination.
Jun 02, 2022 07:28 PM IST
Punjab Board Class 8 Result 2022: Pass percentage
The overall pass percentage is 98.25 percent. Girls have outshined boys this year with a pass percentage of 98.70 percent, whereas pass percentage of boys is 97.86 percent.
Jun 02, 2022 07:15 PM IST
PSEB 8th Result 2022: How many candidates appeared for exam
This year a total of 307942 candidates have registered for the examination out of which 302558 candidates have passed the examination. Only 697 students have not passed Class 8 board examination this year.
Jun 02, 2022 07:06 PM IST
Punjab Board Class 8 Result 2022: Result link to be activated at 10 am tomorrow
Punjab Board Class 8 result 2022 has been declared. The result link will be activated for candidates at 10 am on June 3, 2022.
Jun 02, 2022 07:00 PM IST
PSEB 8th Result 2022: When was exam conducted
The examination for Class 8 was conducted from April 7 to April 22, 2022 in the state at various exam centres.
Jun 02, 2022 06:57 PM IST
Punjab 8th Result 2022: Toppers name
First position: Manpreet Singh from Govt Middle School Gumti (Barnala)
Second position: Himani from SAV Jain Day Boarding school (Hoshiarpur)
Third position: Karmanpreet Kaur from Amber Public School (Amritsar)
Jun 02, 2022 06:50 PM IST
Punjab Board Class 8 result 2022: How to check
Visit the official site of PSEB on pseb.ac.in.
Click on result link and a new page will open.
Enter the login details for Class 8 result link and click on submit.
Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Jun 02, 2022 06:45 PM IST
PSEB Class 8 result 2022: Declared
PSEB Class 8 Result 2022 has been declared. The Board has not activated the direct link to check result till now. Candidates are advised to keep refreshing the result page for result link.
