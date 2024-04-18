Punjab board Class 10 result 2024 today, scores tomorrow on pseb.ac.in

PSEB 10th Result 2024: Results of the Class 10th board examination conducted by the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) are scheduled for today, April 18. The PSEB 10th result 2024 will be announced via a press conference in the afternoon in which the topers' list, pass percentage, gerder-wise result, school-wise result, district-wise result, etc. will be revealed. PSEB 10th result 2024 live updates Punjab board Class 10 result 2024 today, check on pseb.ac.in tomorrow(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The link to view PSEB 10th scores will be activated on April 19 on pseb.ac.in, and on indiaresults.com and students can check their marks with roll number or name.

The exam was held from February 13 to March 5 in single shifts – from 11 am to 2:15 pm. Around 3 lakh students have appeared in the exam.

How to check PSEB 10th result 2024?

When the result link is active, open pseb.ac.in and go to the result page. Open Class 10th result. The result window will open. Provide your roll number or name. Submit and check the PSEB 10th result.

Last year, the pass percentage in PSEB 10th result was 97.54 per cent. A total of 2,81,327 students appeared in the exam and 2,74,400 of them cleared it. As many as 6,171 students were placed for ‘re-appear’ while 653 failed the exam and the results of 103 students were witheld.

Faridkot’s Gagandeep Kaur topped the Punjab board examination with 100 per cent marks.

District-wise, Pathankot had the best record with 99.19 per cent of the students clearing the exam.

Gender-wise, girls recorded a better pass percentage of 98.46 per cent, compared to the 96.73 per cent for boys.

Last year, the board also made arrangements to send results via SMS. Students could text PB10 & send to 5676750 to get their Punjab board Class 10 results via message. Apart from the official website, PSEB class 10th result was also shared on the DigiLocker. If similar arrangements are made this year, the board will mention it in the press conference.