Punjab School Education Board is expected to announce the Punjab Board 10th Result 2024 on April 18, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the Punjab Board Class 10 examination can check the PSEB matric results on the official website of PSEB at pseb.ac.in. Punjab Board 10th Result 2024 Date: PSEB Matric results likely on April 18(Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)

While speaking to HT Digital, a PSEB Board official said that probably the PSEB Matric results will be announced on April 18, 2024 as it is in the final stages of preparation.

However, PSEB will announce the official date and time before the Punjab Board 10th results are declared.

The PSEB 10th results will be announced at the press conference, which will be held by the board officials. The announcement of toppers, pass percentage, gender-wise pass percentage, and other details will also be shared at the press conference.

This year's Class 10 board examination commenced on February 13 and ended on March 5, 2024. It was conducted across the state at various exam centres. The PSEB 10 examination was conducted in a single shift on all days—from 11 a.m. to 2.15 p.m. Around 3 lakh students appeared for the PSEB 10th board examination in the state.

Punjab Board 10th Result 2024: How to check

All the students who have appeared for the Class 10 board examination in the state can check their results by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of PSEB at pseb.ac.in.

Click on results link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on Punjab Board 10th Result 2024 link.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of PSEB.