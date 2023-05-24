Punjab School Education Board has declared Punjab PSEB 12th Result 2023 on May 24, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for PSEB 12th board examination in the state can check the Punjab Board class 12th Results on the official site of PSEB at pseb.ac.in. PSEB 12th Result 2023 Live Updates Punjab PSEB 12th Result 2023: Punjab Board class 12th Results declared(HT file)

The result was announced at the press conference conducted by the Board. To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Punjab PSEB 12th Result 2023: How to check

Visit the official site of PSEB at pseb.ac.in.

Click on results link and a new page will open.

Click on PSEB 12th Result 2023 available on the home page.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This year around 3 lakh candidates have appeared for PSEB 12th examination. Punjab Class 12 exams was conducted from February 20 and ended on April 20, 2023. The papers were held from 2 pm to 5 pm on all days.