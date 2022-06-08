RBSE 5th Result 2022 out at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, here's how to check

The Directorate of Education, Rajasthan has released the RSEB class 5th result on its official website. The result is available on the official website of School Education Department.

This year, the Class 5 examination was held in the state from April 27 to May 17, 2022 at various exam centres. Around 25 lakh candidates have registered for Class 5 and Class 8 examination this year. Candidates will need their roll numbers and date of birth to view the RBSE Class 5, 8 Results 2022.

<strong>Direct link to check result here&nbsp;</strong>

For updates follow RBSE class 5th and 8th live updates

RBSE Class 5th Results 2022: How to check

Go to RBSE official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Look for the class 5th result link

Enter the login details and click on submit

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.