RBSE Date Sheet 2024 Live: Rajasthan board Class 10th, 12th time tables awaited
Live

RBSE Date Sheet 2024 Live: Rajasthan board Class 10th, 12th time tables awaited

Jan 13, 2024 02:07 PM IST
RBSE Date Sheet 2024 Live Updates: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE/BSER) is expected to release date sheets or timetables for the Class 10th and Class 12th final examinations soon. When announced, students can check it on the board website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Last year, the timetables were released in mid-January and the exams were conducted in April-May. The board held Class 10th final examinations from March 16 to April 11 and Class 12 exams between March 9 and April 12.

When released, date sheets will be shared here. Students should visit the board's official website for authentic information related to board examinations. They can also contact their schools for information on board exams.

    Where to check RBSE Rajasthan board Class 10th, 12th date sheets?

    Students can download Rajasthan Class 10th and 12th final exam date sheets from rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, when released.

